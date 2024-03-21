RDA Financial Network Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average of $108.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $120.03.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

