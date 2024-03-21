RDA Financial Network Sells 1,349 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 160,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

