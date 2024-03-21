RDA Financial Network Increases Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 1.6% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,239,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 296,676 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,387 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.68. The stock had a trading volume of 803,746 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

