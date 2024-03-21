RDA Financial Network Has $897,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.13. 7,881,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,293,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

