RDA Financial Network Has $2.66 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.0% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $393.69. 528,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,099. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.54 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

