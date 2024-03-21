RDA Financial Network Has $2.09 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 503.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.63. 2,955,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,072. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.