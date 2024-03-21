RDA Financial Network Has $1.32 Million Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

BATS ITB traded up $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $112.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,765 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average is $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.