RDA Financial Network Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.02. 6,215,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,652,610. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.96 and its 200-day moving average is $185.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

