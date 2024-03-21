RDA Financial Network Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after buying an additional 1,488,791 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $95.09. 2,022,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,462. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $95.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

