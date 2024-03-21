RDA Financial Network Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.18. 9,611,435 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

