Raymond James Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.50.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of HBM opened at C$9.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.