Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $875,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,031,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,383,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,655,000 after purchasing an additional 518,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after acquiring an additional 314,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rambus by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after buying an additional 616,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Rambus by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,149,396 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

