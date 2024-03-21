Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $125.82 million and $25.37 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00015390 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004703 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.