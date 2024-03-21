Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK) Director Simon T.P. Ridgway Buys 60,500 Shares

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) Director Simon T.P. Ridgway purchased 60,500 shares of Rackla Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$57,475.00.

Simon T.P. Ridgway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Simon T.P. Ridgway purchased 31,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$2,790.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Simon T.P. Ridgway bought 20,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$2,200.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Simon T.P. Ridgway bought 18,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,070.00.

Rackla Metals Stock Up 5.3 %

RAK stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.10. The company had a trading volume of 250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,191. Rackla Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

