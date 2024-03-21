Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Quarterhill Trading Down 2.2 %

Quarterhill stock opened at C$1.81 on Monday. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$208.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.70.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.