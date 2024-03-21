Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Quarterhill Trading Down 2.2 %
Quarterhill stock opened at C$1.81 on Monday. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$208.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.70.
Quarterhill Company Profile
