Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 4,120 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $167.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average is $173.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.52. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,756,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,286,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Qualys by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Qualys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,416,000 after buying an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.15.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

