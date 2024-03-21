Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issued By Cormark

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

BLDP opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 12.25. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $852.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,988,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

