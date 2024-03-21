Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cardinal Health, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardinal Health in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s FY2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

CAH has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $111.89 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. State Street Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

