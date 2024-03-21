Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CPE opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,740,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $218,395,000 after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 429,713 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 159,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 56,982 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 46,968 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

