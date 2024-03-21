Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Boosted by Analyst

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AES in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AES. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,001 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of AES by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 15,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in AES by 18,927.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 120,190 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 912,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

