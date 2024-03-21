Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Lowered by Analyst

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.88.

MAG opened at C$12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.65.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

