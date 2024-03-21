Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Issued By B. Riley

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Seanergy Maritime in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seanergy Maritime’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Down 1.4 %

SHIP opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $63,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.