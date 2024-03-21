Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Leap Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.58. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $489,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 60.7% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 185,001 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $74,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 43.3% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 227,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 68,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

