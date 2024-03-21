Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Issued By Zacks Research

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JLL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

JLL stock opened at $187.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.14. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

