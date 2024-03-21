Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.63. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PYXS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth $2,298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 159,029 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

