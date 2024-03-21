PVW Resources Limited (ASX:PVW) Insider David Wheeler Acquires 500,000 Shares

PVW Resources Limited (ASX:PVW – Get Free Report) insider David Wheeler acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,223.68).

David Wheeler also recently made the following trade(s):

PVW Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

About PVW Resources

PVW Resources Limited, a mining and exploration company engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral properties in Western Australia. It primarily explores for gold and rare earth elements deposits. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

