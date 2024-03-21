Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,781,000 after buying an additional 663,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,296,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,054,000 after acquiring an additional 140,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,831,000 after acquiring an additional 142,353 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $52.63. 946,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,221,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 310.55, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

