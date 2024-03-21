Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $280.43. The company had a trading volume of 201,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,912. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.58 and a 200 day moving average of $275.04. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

