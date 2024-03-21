Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $270.00 at Scotiabank

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $267.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

Public Storage stock opened at $281.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.04. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

