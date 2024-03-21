ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.05

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 24973362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

