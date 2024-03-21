ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.05

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 24973362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.