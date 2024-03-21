Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $213.72 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Prom has a market cap of $213.72 million and $11.02 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $11.71 or 0.00017995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006238 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00025857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00015189 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,184.47 or 1.00165384 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010822 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00157345 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.75025675 USD and is up 12.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $13,691,944.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.