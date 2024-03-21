Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $27.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

