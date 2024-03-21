Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$105.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$111.50.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$89.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.34. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$84.66 and a 52 week high of C$113.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.20%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

