Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$105.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$111.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH
Premium Brands Stock Performance
Premium Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.20%.
Premium Brands Company Profile
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Brands
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.