Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ DTIL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.43. 30,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $50.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Precision BioSciences

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $49,453.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,005 shares of company stock worth $64,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,172,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,119,435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,958,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,049,771 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,424,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 643,839 shares during the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.