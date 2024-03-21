Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ DTIL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.43. 30,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $50.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.56.
In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $49,453.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,005 shares of company stock worth $64,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.
