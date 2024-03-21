Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 195,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 85,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Up 13.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.76.

About Prairie Provident Resources

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.