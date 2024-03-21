Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$41.00 at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.56.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 2.0 %

About Power Co. of Canada

TSE:POW traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$40.04. 6,404,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 45.83 and a quick ratio of 107.64. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.33 and a twelve month high of C$40.30. The stock has a market cap of C$24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.19.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

