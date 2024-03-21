Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Capitalization of $102.25 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $102.25 million and $26,473.22 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00133309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009345 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. The last known price of Polymath is 0.11780943 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $23,434.68 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

