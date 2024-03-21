Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 4.8% Higher

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.69. 10,874,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 46,555,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 32.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

