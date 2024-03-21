Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 18,383 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,269.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,631,183 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,205.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,454 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,013.90.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 736 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,983.68.

On Friday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 613 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,983.69.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,363 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $333,799.41.

On Monday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 409 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $3,304.72.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 1,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

