Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $80.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $72.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

