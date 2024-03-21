Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 115,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 82,660 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $72.89. 75,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. UBS Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

