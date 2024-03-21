Phillip R. Knoll Sells 20,000 Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$150,200.00.
Phillip R. Knoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of Headwater Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$95,406.48.
Headwater Exploration Trading Down 0.5 %
Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$7.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.76 and a 52 week high of C$7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.83.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
