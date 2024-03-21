Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
