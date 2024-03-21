PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 786,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,499,000 after acquiring an additional 144,812 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.49. 1,554,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,005,905. The firm has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.09.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

