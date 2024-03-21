PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $172.67. 1,312,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,125. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.