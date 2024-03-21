PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lessened by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 3.2% of CIC Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.04. 1,878,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,114. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $237.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

