PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $178.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 3,845,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 8,437,928 shares.The stock last traded at $125.87 and had previously closed at $132.17.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark raised their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.46.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
