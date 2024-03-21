PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $178.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 3,845,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 8,437,928 shares.The stock last traded at $125.87 and had previously closed at $132.17.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark raised their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in PDD by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in PDD by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

