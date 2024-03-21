PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at Barclays

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $164.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.

PDD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.46.

PDD stock opened at $132.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,424,000 after buying an additional 62,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in PDD by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

