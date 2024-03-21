PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PYPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PYPL traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,825,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,813,561. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

