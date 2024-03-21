Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.67. 3,802,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,554,186. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $117.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

